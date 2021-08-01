Updates provided on Greenwood and Van Buren road projects

The I-40 Hwy. 59 eastbound exit in Van Buren will see a major overhaul. Greenwood has partnered with ArDot to build a bypass around the city.

VAN BUREN, Arkansas — Busy corridors in Van Buren and Greenwood will receive some much needed relief thanks to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) projects in the coming years, Highway Commissioner Keith Gibson told a group of area residents during a July 29 meeting.

Gibson said partnerships with both cities will lead major construction projects that will help alleviate some of the more congested areas of the cities.

“The Greenwood Bypass project is one that is very much needed because of work and school traffic,” he said.

The state has dedicated $25 million of CAP 2 money from Issue 1 to build a portion of Highway 10 on that bypass, Gibson said.

Arkansas voters passed Issue 1, which sets a permanent half-cent sales tax for highway and road projects, in the November 2020 general election.

Greenwood will provide $5 million for the bypass project, which will be done in two phases, and provide right of way for the new location.