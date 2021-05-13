Update for Prairie Grove police officer's condition

Prairie Grove Police are thanking the community for their continued support for Officer Tyler Franks and his family while he has undergone lifesaving surgeries.

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — Prairie Grove Police are thanking the community for their continued support for Officer Tyler Franks and his family while he has undergone life-saving surgeries.

“From obtaining hotel rooms for the family, feeding the family, taking care of our officers making sure they are eating healthy every day, it’s been an overwhelming amount of support,” says Captain Jeff O’Brien.

Franks had to have his left leg amputated during his latest surgery on Friday. Officers say Franks was shot twice in the right leg and once in the left, but the gunshot went through his vascular system on his left leg causing irreparable damage. Prairie Grove police say the newest update is positive, Franks was taken out of the intensive care unit after his amputation, and is already undergoing physical therapy in a rehabilitation center.

Sargent Tim Standifer says the department will more than stand behind Franks while he recovers mentally and physically.

“We have all been telling him there’s nothing that he can’t do as long as he puts his mind to it, so he’s staying mentally strong. I don’t think this will hinder him in anything he wants to do,” says Standifer.