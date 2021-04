Starting Wednesday (May 5), the City of Fayetteville Transportation crew will be working on the Clabber Creek Trail.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Starting Wednesday (May 5), the City of Fayetteville Transportation crew will be working on the Clabber Creek Trail crossing on N. Deane Solomon Rd from W. Vanike Dr. through W. Hwy 112.

All lanes will be closed 24 hours starting May 5, at 6:00 a.m. through Friday, May 7 at 4:30 p.m.