Unvaccinated Fayetteville city workers could soon have to submit weekly COVID tests

The Fayetteville City Council will here an agenda item that could lead to unvaccinated city workers submitting weekly COVID tests.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville City Council members will hear a resolution from Mayor Lioneld Jordan that, if approved, will require all city workers to submit weekly COVID-19 tests unless they are fully immunized against the virus. 

The city council meeting will be streamed live on the City of Fayetteville's YouTube page Tuesday, Aug. 31, at 4:30 p.m. 

The agenda item from Mayor Jordan comes as the delta variant has spread through the Ozarks, leading to hospitals in Northwest Arkansas being overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. 

You can read the full agenda item below, and watch the Fayetteville City Council meeting in the video attached. 

Please check back for updates to this developing story.