Unknown injuries reported after motorcycle and SUV crash in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to a post by the Fort Smith Police Department, a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV at 5300 Riverfront Dr. has led to an "unknown extent" of injuries.
Authorities recommend that residents expect delays and consider alternate routes.
5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
