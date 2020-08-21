x
15 positive coronavirus cases reported at University of the Ozarks in Clarksville

Over 90 COVID-19 tests have been administered at the University of the Ozarks in Clarksville. 15 of those tests have returned positive.

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — The University of the Ozarks in Clarksville has reported 15 positive cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on campus, according to the school's website

Data from their website shows 95 COVID-19 tests have been administered at the school, with 15 of the tests yielding positive results, and 16 tests came back negative. It's unclear at this time what the status of the 64 remaining tests are. 

The university updates their data each day at 12 p.m. 

As of Thursday, August 20, there have been 724 positive COVID-19 cases in Johnson County, with 40 of the cases still active, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 

