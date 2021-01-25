UA student dies in fraternity house bathroom

20-year-old Michael Marron died over the weekend at the fraternity house.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — A University of Arkansas student died over the weekend in a fraternity house bathroom.

According to the university police department, a 20-year-old student passed out at around 1:20 p.m Saturday (Jan. 23) afternoon.

Fraternity members confirmed the incident occurred inside of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon house on campus.

Fraternity members attempted CPR on the male student until first responders arrived, but police say the student died at the scene.

Washington County Coroner Roger Morris has since confirmed the student was Michael Marron. His cause of death is still under investigation at this time.

Melissa Rom, Dean of Students at the University of Arkansas, released the following statement about the student's death:

I can't imagine the grief a family must feel when losing a child. I am truly saddened. Speaking on behalf of others across campus, I send condolences to the parents, family members, friends and acquaintances at this most difficult time.