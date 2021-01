The student's identity and cause of death have not been released at this time.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — A University of Arkansas student died over the weekend in a fraternity house.

According to UAPD Captain Gary Crain, a 20-year-old student passed out in a fraternity bathroom Saturday (Jan. 23).

Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity members attempted CPR on the student until first responders made it to the scene.

His body has been sent to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.