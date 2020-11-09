University of Arkansas ROTC 9/11 Memorial Run goes virtual

The coronavirus pandemic and growing numbers of cases on campus forced the event to go virtual this year.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For nearly a decade University of Arkansas ROTC students and local law enforcement have honored fallen first responders with the 9/11 memorial run.

The event typically takes place inside of Razorback Stadium but due to the rise of COVID-19 numbers on campus, the event went virtual this year.

“We wanted to make sure that we were doing something that was going to represent the first responders and something memorialize the contribution and the sacrifice that they, first responders made on September 11, 2001," said Lt. Col. Brian Capps, with the United States Air Force.



The event is taking place over a three-day period and leaders like Cadet Sara Rulli took on the challenge Friday (Sept. 11) morning.

“When we’re doing it all together we’re able to have the morale of all of us together and accomplishing such a feat altogether, and we’re able to draw strength from each other," Rulli said.



Cadets used open stairways and different locations around campus to complete their runs while maintaining a distance of 12-feet.

“We’re also providing the flexibility of people want aside from the places that we nominated they can choose their own location to go and do this," Lt. Col. Capps said.

Between the Air Force ROTC, Army ROTC, and UA Police Department, 200 members in total, took the climb up 110 flights of stairs to remember the heroes of 9/11.

“I think it really speaks to the strength and undeniable call to action the first responders had nineteen years ago today," Rulli said.

Cadets are looking forward to next year and honoring first responders for the 20th anniversary. They hope to be back together again at Razorback Stadium.

The public is welcome to take part in the memorial over the weekend.