UAPD investigating rape allegation on campus

UAPD encourages students to come forward if they feel a crime has been committed on campus.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas Police Department (UAPD) says they are investigating a reported rape on campus.

The department says it happened Saturday, Oct. 2, in Pomfret Hall.

UAPD says this case is active, and investigators will not release additional information at this time.

No arrests have been made.

Police have investigated multiple rape allegations on the University of Arkansas campus in 2021.

Students 5NEWS spoke about sexual assaults on campus with said the UA should do more to protect students.