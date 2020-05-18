UofA now offering three new business graduate degrees to meet industry demand

Master’s degrees in professional accounting, applied business analytics and supply chain management will be offered this fall.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas now offers three new graduate degrees: Master of Professional Accounting, Master of Applied Business Analytics and Master of Science in Supply Chain Management.

Classes will begin in fall 2020 and applications are being accepted.

“The business world needs professionals who can analyze substantial amounts of data and deliver accounting and supply chain solutions at a sophisticated and global level,” said Matt Waller, dean of the Walton College. “Industry demands it, and we are stepping up to meet the demand.”

“Business leaders need more quantitative skills in highly analytical positions,” said Alan Ellstrand, associate dean for academic programs and research in the Walton College. “Many of these companies are data-rich, but information poor. They need professionals to create and deliver insights to drive their business.”

The Master of Professional Accounting degree program provides a rigorous one-year preparation at the graduate level for students to achieve success in one of three concentrations for targeted future professional career paths. Those concentrations include assurance and analytics, corporate accounting, and taxation. Each concentration can lead to qualification for the Certified Public Accounting exam.

The Master of Applied Business Analytics, a 30-credit hour program, focuses on business analytics, data visualization, data handling and management, machine learning methods and business problem-solving.

It is a STEM-designated degree and is offered as a full-time or part-time program.