University of Arkansas Move-In 2023 brings over 6,000 freshman to Fayetteville

Move-in started Wednesday and wrapped up Saturday afternoon. Some freshmen even got help from an unexpected visitor.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — This year, 6,200 freshmen moved into on-campus dorms and 700 into off-campus apartments at the University of Arkansas (U of A).

“It's a big exciting time. Parents are saying goodbye to their kids, kids are starting a whole new chapter in their life. And we're glad to be part of it here in housing,” said Christopher Spencer from University Housing.

With another year of such large enrollment numbers, University Housing has protocols to make sure everything runs efficiently and smoothly.

“We put our staff out in what we call divisions, and we have about five or six different divisions. And people arrive according to these very, you know, formal routes that have colors, and we give them hang passes, arrival passes for the cars so we can know what color they're arriving,” said Spencer.

Families have 30 minutes to unload belongings until they have to move to a designated parking lot. Resident assistants and volunteers help unload cars and direct traffic.

“We do that to keep it running so smoothly. That way we can have a lot of people arrive, they can take their 30 minutes to get everything kind of out of the car, and then move away and then spend as much time as they want in the room after they got things in there,” said Spencer.

He says when it comes to traffic they try to make routes that cater to the construction in the area.

“We tend to have parents and students who have a very good attitude about you know, waiting in line for just a little while, and we hope our residents feel the same way of Fayetteville,” said Spencer.

Saturday morning Chancellor Charles F. Robinson and the Razorback Marching Band welcomed students to campus in the Pomfret Hall parking lot. Chancellor Robinson and other university officials even helped students move things into their dorms.

“This is one of the most exciting times of course, when students come and then when they graduate, you know, and it's where we're just really excited about the energy they bring. Joining the Razorback fam,” said Chancellor Robinson. “Anytime you can welcome people to your house. And now it's their house. It's a great feeling.”

He said he hopes these students will enjoy their time on the hill.

“I think they’ll realize that the University of Arkansas is a special place, and they're real happy to be part of it,” said Chancellor Robinson.

