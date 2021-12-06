UAFS announces new Diversity Studies Minor

Diversity Studies is now being offered as a minor at UAFS.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The University of Arkansas Fort Smith (UAFS) has announced a new Diversity Studies Minor.

The minor was approved by the University of Arkansas System Board of Trustees and the Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

UAFS officials say the new minor will allow students to combine courses from multiple disciplines to form a meaningful understanding of the social implications of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in history and the workforce.

Students who choose to minor in Diversity Studies will be required to take Introduction to Diversity Studies and Cultural Anthropology to form a contextual basis for the minor, followed by four more upper-level courses that have a diversity emphasis.

Students can utilize the classes from a range of disciplines that include the following:

Anthropology

Criminal Justice

English

Foreign Language

History

Media Communication

Philosophy

Political Science

Psychology

Sociology

Social Work

Spanish

Dr. Daniel Maher has been selected as the coordinator of the Diversity Studies minor.

"What makes this minor degree unique is that students can draw from a pool of over 30 classes to build their own degree emphasis. It is a perfect fit for any student who likes to take interdisciplinary perspectives into account," said Maher.