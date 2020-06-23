UA employee charged with two counts of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault

Joseph Charles O'Neill sexually assaulted two three-one-old children, according to Washington County Circuit Court documents.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — 31-year old Joseph Charles O'Neill has been charged with two counts of Second Degree Sexual Assault, according to the Washington County Circuit Court.

According to the University of Arkansas Police Department (UAPD), the incidents happened at the Jean Tyson Child Development Center on campus and was reported to police on March 2 around 11:30 a.m.

Around March 2, the defendant engaged in sexual contact with a three-year-old child, according to Matthew Durrett, Prosecuting Attorney for the Fourth Judicial District of the State of Arkansas.

Around March 2 in Washington County, the O'Neill unlawfully engaged in sexual contact with another three-year-old by forcible compulsion, according to Durrett.