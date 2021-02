Due to inclement weather, on-campus and hybrid classes at UA will not begin until 10:00 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 10) morning.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Classes at the University of Arkansas (UA) will not begin Wednesday (Feb. 10) until 10:00 a.m. due to inclement weather.

Both on-campus and hybrid classes starting before 10:00 a.m. have been canceled.

Remote and online-only classes will continue as scheduled.

Buses start at 9:15 a.m.