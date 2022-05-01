U of A No. 69 among U.S. public universities in tech transfer for economic return

Based on the report, the UA ranked particularly well in “Licenses and Options”

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Among U.S. research universities, the University of Arkansas ranks 69th for creating knowledge, imparting it to STEM graduates, and bringing discoveries to the market.

The rankings are based on a new report from Bentonville think tank Heartland Forward. Researchers released the 68-page report Thursday (May 12) on the final day of the Heartland Summit in Bentonville.

In the report “Research to Renewal, Advancing University Tech Transfer,” researchers took an in-depth look at the transfer activities of universities across the United States and provided data, insights, and recommendations that will help schools increase their impact on the communities they serve.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.