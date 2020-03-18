United Way starts COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund

The fund provides aid in bills, rent, and food to those facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 crisis.

ARKANSAS, USA — United Way Worldwide has created the COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund to assist those facing financial hardship as a result of the coronavirus emergency.

During this time of social distancing and self-quarantining, new economic challenges are being felt across the country.

Industries are experiencing massive sales decline, and employees are losing tips, wages, and jobs due to closings and cancellations.

Children from low-income families may not be getting breakfast or lunch while schools are closed.

The COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund supports communities struggling in the wake of the coronavirus crisis by supporting local United Ways and 2-1-1.

2-1-1 is a free telephone service that provides a direct link between people who need help and people who can give help.

United Way 2-1-1 specialists connect people with disaster, food, housing, utility, health care resources, and more.

To contact a 2-1-1 specialist for assistance call 211 or (866) 489-6983.

For more information about 2-1-1- visit arkansas211.org.