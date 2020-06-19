United Way of Fort Smith receives $1.67M grant to help local families

The program connects families to resources that help with things like education and childcare and to bring families out of poverty.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The United Way of Fort Smith is announcing more than $1 million in funding that will go to help local families step out of poverty.

The 100 Families Initiative helps families go from crisis to career. Thanks to a $1.67 million grant from the Department of Workforce Services, the program is now expanding.

“We are excited that more families will be able to be preserved and reunited through the program,” said Karen Phillips, 100 Families Initiative Director.

In the past year, the program has been able to help 315 families with 759 children. It has 40 organizations that work with families.

“This group was able to come together and wrap their arms around those individuals and say, 'hey what can we do to provide basic needs, what can we do to provide education, what can we do to provide mentorship and recovery coaches to help you along the path from crisis to care',” said Eddie Lee Herndon, President and CEO of United Way of Fort Smith.

The program connects families to resources that help with things like education and childcare and to bring families out of poverty.

“This is a way that we are trying to check all the boxes to get everybody the best possible chance to turn their life around, and bring their family together,” Herndon said.

In addition to serving Sebastian county, the program will now expand to White, Pulaski and Crawford counties.