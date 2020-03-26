United Way of Fort Smith area seeking volunteers with a medical background

United Way of Fort Smith needs several types of volunteers in preparation for the COVID-19 outbreak.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — United Way of Fort Smith Area is Seeking Volunteers with Medical Background



The United Way of Fort Smith Area has an immediate need for specialized volunteers with a medical background as they prepare to serve our elderly and homeless.

Here is a list of the types of volunteers needed:

Retired or out of work health care workers (Physicians, Nurses (all levels), CNA’s, Medical Assistants, etc.) to help in different agencies around the Fort Smith community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Retired or out of work policeman and security officers

Those with current AR licenses are needed but others whose license has expired can still be used in some capacities

Would be working with those who are positive or suspected with COVID-19 and be required to use proper personal protective equipment (PPE’s)

Help with tasks such as but not limited to passing out medications, taking temperatures, toileting, bathing, and general care for the well-being of people that are in our vulnerable populations (elderly, homeless, etc.)

Volunteers with janitorial and clean-up experience

Provide times and days you would be willing to be staff; 24/7 coverage will be needed

Volunteer (not paid)

“We are very concerned about vulnerable citizens which includes our seniors and homeless. It is our prayer that we won’t need these volunteers, but want to be proactive in the likelihood that we do. Our current healthcare workers are doing a fantastic job locally and we want to provide additional support if our number of virus cases expands. We are blessed to have such great partners like Mercy during this time of great need,” commented Eddie Lee Herndon, President and CEO of United Way of Fort Smith Area.

Mercy Hospital Fort Smith’s pastoral care and mission team will be working with the United Way for this community outreach program.

“While we are preparing to take care of patients in the hospital we don’t want to forget those among us that are the most vulnerable. We support the United Way in this effort to meet community members where they are, including elderly in their homes and the homeless, said Father Paul Fetsko, Vice President of Mission for Mercy Hospital Fort Smith.