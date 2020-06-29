x
local

United Way of NWA 'Fill the Bus' school supply drive to be held Aug. 7 and 8

United Way of Northwest Arkansas is seeking volunteers to help get school supplies to disadvantaged children.
Credit: United Way of Northwest Arkansas

LOWELL, Arkansas — The United Way of Northwest Arkansas will hold its annual ‘Fill the Bus’ school supply drive on Aug. 7 and 8.

Volunteers are needed and play a vital role in this event by encouraging the community to give and by sorting supplies on the buses prior to distribution.

The goal of the ‘Fill the Bus’ initiative is to provide school supplies to disadvantaged children and to help create a pathway to prosperity for children in Northwest Arkansas.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, United Way of Northwest Arkansas will be taking extra precautions with volunteers.

Sanitizing stations will be located on the buses and around the entryways of Walmart Supercenters in an effort to keep the transfer of supplies safe and clean.

Volunteers will be urged to wear masks, which will be provided for them at the event.

Volunteer opportunities are available at ten Walmart Supercenter locations in Northwest Arkansas and one location in Pineville, Missouri:

  • Springdale Walmart Supercenter — Elm Springs Rd.
  • Springdale Walmart Supercenter — Pleasant St.
  • Fayetteville Walmart Supercenter — Mall Ave.
  • Fayetteville Walmart Supercenter — Martin Luther King Blvd.
  • Rogers Walmart Supercenter — Walnut St.
  • Rogers Walmart Supercenter — Pleasant Crossing
  • Bentonville Walmart Supercenter — Walton Blvd.
  • Siloam Springs Walmart Supercenter — Highway 412
  • Pineville, MO Walmart Supercenter — Commercial Lane
  • Huntsville Walmart Supercenter — Gary Hatfield Way

To register to volunteer click here.

