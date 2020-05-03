x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

local

United Airlines suspends XNA flights to San Francisco due to coronavirus threat

United Airlines has suspended flights between Northwest Arkansas National Airport and San Francisco due to the threat of coronavirus.

HIGHFILL, Ark. — The Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) has suspended some flights due to the threat of COVID-19.

According to Kelly Johnson with XNA, United Airlines has suspended flights from XNA to the San Francisco International Airport (SFO). 

The suspension will take effect on April 1 and run throughout October 1.

According to our content partner Talk Business & Politics, XNA CEO Aaron Burkes previously said the Highfill airport would likely be affected by the virus for the next year until a vaccine is developed. While he doesn’t expect the virus to impact facility needs or projections over the next five to 10 years, he said the virus might affect enplanement growth and lead it to flatten over the short-term. Burkes said when considering how the virus might affect XNA, one can look to airline stocks, which have fallen 40% to 50% in the past month.

This comes after Walmart announced it would restrict all international travel business trips.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.

RELATED: Walmart announces international travel restrictions due to coronavirus concerns

RELATED: City of Rogers monitoring COVID-19 virus to protect residents

RELATED: ADH: Two people being tested for coronavirus in Arkansas