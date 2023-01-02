Crawford County prosecutor charges man with manslaughter after in-custody death

Crawford County deputies released footage of Jacob Jones and his uncle swallowing something in the back of a vehicle after their arrest. Jones later died in custody.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A Crawford County man has been charged with manslaughter after his nephew, 26-year-old Jacob Jones, died in custody after an alleged overdose.

The charges come after footage was released of the two handcuffed in the back of a cruiser. Former Sheriff Jimmy Damante alleged Jones was seen ingesting bags of illegal drugs given to him by 50-year-old David Alverson, who was identified as his uncle.

Less than 24 hours after the arrest on Oct. 14, 2022, Jones died from what Damante said was a drug overdose after the bag ruptured inside his body. Although Jones' death certificate has his manner of death listed as "pending," Damante said he confirmed the overdose with the medical examiner.

Jacob's mother Catherine Jones told 5NEWS after her son's death that he and other inmates had been asking for help for five hours before Jacob received medical assistance.

Damante said Jones was taken to a local hospital with "a slight pulse" and later died.

"They were supposed to protect him, he was supposed to be safe and they let him die," said Catherine Jones.

In October, Damante told 5NEWS that an investigation was underway internally to determine what led to Jones not receiving medical attention for hours before his death.

While the manslaughter charges against Alverson haven't been confirmed to be directly related to Jacob Jones's death, the date of the crime listed in court documents is the same day the two were arrested. An added charge against Alverson was as a "habitual offender" — someone previously convicted of four or more felonies in Arkansas.

Alverson pleaded not guilty to the charges.

