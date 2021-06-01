UN Art Ambassador touts Fort Smith International Film Festival

The Fort Smith International Film Festival has 396 film submissions from 43 countries for its inaugural event.

FORT SMITH, Ark — The Fort Smith International Film Festival has 396 film submissions from 43 countries for its inaugural event. The festival welcomed United Nations Art Ambassador Ibiyinka Alao at a press conference Thursday (June 17) announcing the festival’s economic and artistic collaboration with local and international artists and unveiling the festival’s poster.

“Fort Smith has always been an international city in terms of our industry, our culture and our art. What this does is solidifies our place on the world stage. What we are doing is bringing the world into Fort Smith, but more importantly, we are showcasing Fort Smith to the world,” said Dr. Brandon Chase Goldsmith, executive director of the Fort Smith International Film Festival.

The inaugural festival has a theme of “Through Their Eyes” and will explore the many masks people in society wear and the eyes through which they see. It is scheduled for Aug. 13-14. Feature films will be shown at 5 Star Productions and the Majestic, short films at The Bakery District; and music videos at 906 Cocktail and Cigar Lounge.