The fair is being set up at Central Mall and will be here from Aug. 13 through Aug. 22.

FORT SMITH, Ark — Ultimate Fair is coming to Fort Smith and will begin Friday (Aug. 13).

The fair is being set up at Central Mall and will be there from Aug. 13 through Aug. 22.

Attendees can enjoy large rides, games and fair food at the event.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and at 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.