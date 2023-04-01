Tornado victims in Arkansas being offered thirty days of free self-storage from U-Haul

The U-Haul Company of Arkansas is offering thirty days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage to those impacted by Friday's deadly tornado.

ARKANSAS, USA — U-Haul has announced that they are offering thirty days of free storage and usage of a U-Box to people that were impacted by the deadly tornadoes that ripped through Central Arkansas on March 31.

They are also offering assistance to people impacted in Illinois and several other states.

There has been widespread property damage in the state with over 2,400 structures damaged, and loss of life has been reported in many communities in the area.

"We at U-Haul are deeply saddened by each loss of life,” stated Angela Cogar, U-Haul Company of Arkansas president. “While property can be replaced, lives cannot. Even though Friday’s tornado outbreak and severe weather was predicted, it came on suddenly and caused a large amount of damage. Thankfully, our teams have been responding in their hometowns and at our U-Haul stores. We stand ready to help store your property for 30 days at no cost if you were affected by the storms. May God bless and keep you.”

Six different U-Haul stores in the metro Little Rock area are offering help to residents.

Below is a list of U-Haul locations in the area:

U-Haul Moving & Storage at 65th St. and Geyer Springs

6501 Geyer Springs Road

(501) 569-5021

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Baseline Road

5518 Baseline Road

(501) 569-5026

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Colonel Glenn

6300 Colonel Glenn

(501) 562-2777

U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-30 and Chicot Road

9302 Interstate 30

(501) 568-3200

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Kanis Road

7618 Kanis Road

(501) 224-5510

Sherwood :

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sherwood

8621 Warden Road

(501) 835-3564