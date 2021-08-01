UCA President: ‘Sense of déjà vu’ as students return to campus this fall

CONWAY, Ark. — University of Central Arkansas President Dr. Houston Davis has experienced this scenario before – students returning to campus for the fall semester amidst the backdrop of a global pandemic. This time, however, he has a year of experience under his belt.
“I think that a lot of people have a little sense of deja vu at this point this year,” Davis said. “But I’ll tell you, one thing that we know is that we know much more this year than this time last year. There were so many mysteries about what was in front of us. But as we look forward to things like our testing and tracing operation, which was very successful in allowing us to see the entirety of last school year through, we never closed down at any point, we have those processes still in place.”
Davis, who appeared on this week’s edition of Talk Business & Politics, said plans are still in place to quarantine students who test positive so that education can continue.
To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.
RELATED: U of A Move-In Day takes place