UAPD sends out warning after Uber driver allegedly displayed a firearm to students

The incident happened near the intersection of Razorback Road and Meadow St.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas Police Department (UAPD) is investigating an incident where an Uber driver displayed a firearm at two passenger students.

Police say the students asked to change their destination and the Uber driver used offensive language relating to same-sex relationships.

The Uber driver asked the students to exit the vehicle and the argument continued as the students got off. The Uber driver then displayed a firearm before getting back into the vehicle and then drove off.

This happened near the intersection of Razorback Road and Meadow St.