UAPB receives Windgate grant to boost teacher education

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) received a two-year grant of $469,420 from the Windgate Foundation to support teacher preparation programs for students through its Educator Preparation Program.

The program aims to increase the number of highly effective educators by supporting the implementation of evidence-based practices that prepare, develop, and strengthen the skills of UAPB students through the EPP’s transformative competency-based curriculum.

“We are deeply appreciative of the Windgate Foundation’s support for helping generate transformative work that impacts our education students,” said Dr. Wanda Newell, dean of UAPB’s School of Education.

