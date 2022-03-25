UAPB competing to win $75,000 in order renovate campus

If they win, the Golden Lions said that they will use the money to renovate the courtyards at Harrold Complex.

PINE BLUFF, Ark — There's a competition underway and there's an Arkansas school that needs your help.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) is competing with other historically black colleges around the nation for money in order to renovate their campus.

It's a part of Home Depot's 'Retool your School' competition that splits the schools into three clusters.

The top ten schools in each cluster will receive up to $75,000 to renovate a part of their campus.

UAPB is in the second cluster of schools, currently sitting in 8th place in terms of votes, but you can boost their placement by casting a vote here.

If the Golden Lions win, they will use the money to renovate the courtyards at Harrold Complex, the building where freshmen live.

Christiana Barnes is a UAPB junior and an officer in the Student Government Association (SGA).

She was one of the students that helped decide which part of campus would receive the renovation if they're able to secure the funds.

"I stayed here during the summer my freshman year and it just didn't feel like home," said Barnes.

The students said they would like to add basketball goals in the courtyards, charging ports for their electronic devices, and picnic tables.

"I think it's wonderful that the upperclassmen are considering incoming freshmen and our future students in their efforts," said Courtney Strickland with UAPB's Institutional Advancement & Development Department.

The last day to vote is Sunday. You're able to vote as many times you want.

Those votes mean a lot to students like Christiana, who are hoping that the Golden Lions can secure their opportunity to give students a better campus.

"The students are excited and it first started at home. So if we can the support at home to continue to move up the board that would be great," said Barnes.

Another Arkansas college is in the contest. Philander Smith is in cluster three and is currently in 17th place.