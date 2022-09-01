x
UAMS receives $350,000 from Walmart Foundation, Alice Walton Foundation for farmers’ markets

The Walmart Foundation donated $250,000, while the Alice L. Walton Foundation gifted $100,000.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) received grants from the Walmart Foundation and the Alice L. Walton Foundation to support the Northwest Arkansas (NWA) Farmers’ Market Alliance’s Double Your Dollars program, an initiative that provides residents access to affordable, healthy foods at farmers markets.

Created in 2012 to address food insecurity of low-income residents in Northwest Arkansas, the Double Your Dollars program provides recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) vouchers with one-to-one dollar matched tokens for purchasing healthy, locally grown food at participating farmers markets. In 2020, the program was expanded to accept Pandemic SNAP assistance.

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics

