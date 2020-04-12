x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

UAMS provides free drive-thru COVID testing, flu vaccines Mondays-Fridays in Springdale

No appointment is needed, symptoms are not required, walk-ups are welcome and Marshallese, Spanish and English speaking staff will be available.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — UAMS offering is offering completely free drive-thru COVID testing and flu vaccinations.

The drive-thru will be held Mondays through Fridays from 12 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Schmieding Center for Senior Health and Education located at 2422 N. Thompson St.

No appointment is needed, symptoms are not required, walk-ups are welcome and Marshallese, Spanish and English speaking staff will be available.

Call (479) 334-7027 or (479) 334-7028 if you have questions.

UAMS provides free drive-thru COVID testing, flu vaccines Mondays-Fridays in Springdale

1 / 3
UAMS

Related Articles