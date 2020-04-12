UAMS provides free drive-thru COVID testing, flu vaccines Mondays-Fridays in Springdale

No appointment is needed, symptoms are not required, walk-ups are welcome and Marshallese, Spanish and English speaking staff will be available.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — UAMS offering is offering completely free drive-thru COVID testing and flu vaccinations.

The drive-thru will be held Mondays through Fridays from 12 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Schmieding Center for Senior Health and Education located at 2422 N. Thompson St.

No appointment is needed, symptoms are not required, walk-ups are welcome and Marshallese, Spanish and English speaking staff will be available.

Call (479) 334-7027 or (479) 334-7028 if you have questions.