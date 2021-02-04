UAMS Northwest launches vaccination center

Now that Arkansans 16 and older are eligible for Covid-19 vaccines, UAMS Northwest is looking to help anyone in the community get their shots.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced this week that Arkansans ages 16 and older are now eligible for the vaccine.

UAMS Northwest is urging community members to talk with family, friends, and neighbors about the importance of the vaccination as new variants of the virus are being detected around the state.

"We are in a race against variants of this virus, and it’s imperative that we vaccinate as many people as possible as quickly as possible."

They have launched a new vaccination center where anyone can request an appointment by calling (479) 332-0222 or by visiting their signup page.

Marshallese and Spanish-speaking staff will be available on-site during the vaccinations and will be available to take calls and answer questions.