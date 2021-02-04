UAMS Northwest launches vaccination center

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced this week that Arkansans ages 16 and older are now eligible for the vaccine.
UAMS Northwest is urging community members to talk with family, friends, and neighbors about the importance of the vaccination as new variants of the virus are being detected around the state.
"We are in a race against variants of this virus, and it’s imperative that we vaccinate as many people as possible as quickly as possible."
They have launched a new vaccination center where anyone can request an appointment by calling (479) 332-0222 or by visiting their signup page.
Marshallese and Spanish-speaking staff will be available on-site during the vaccinations and will be available to take calls and answer questions.
Appointment availability will be dependant on the number of vaccines UAMS Northwest receives each week. The amount sent by the state is limited and they ask people to please be patient. Appointment requests will be answered in the order they are received.