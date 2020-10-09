UAMS Northwest holds its first drive-thru clinic in Fayetteville

200 free COVID-19 tests were given on Thursday.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In Washington County, coronavirus numbers are still high, with almost 800 active cases.

The 14-day average has improved slightly but is still above 10-percent, and the governor has called for more testing.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Science (UAMS) Northwest set up a free drive-thru testing clinic in Fayetteville on Thursday (Sept. 10).

It was the first time for UAMS Northwest to offer drive-thru testing, and 200 free COVID-19 tests were given.

Program coordinator Janine Boyers says you don't have to be a UAMS patient to be seen and the testing is available for anyone 16-years-old and older.

Boyers said, “It’s important for everyone to be able to come to get tested at no cost and to just have access.”

Although the testing is available for everyone, they had a specific group in mind.

“We mainly wanted to target Marshallese and Latin communities in Fayetteville and around Springdale and stuff like that,” said Boyers.

Along with the set healthcare workers, Marshallese and Spanish-speaking community health navigators will also be on-site to translate for those who don’t speak English.

Michael Manley with UAMS Northwest said these communities in Northwest Arkansas have been hit hard during the pandemic, so they want to do their part and help.

Manley said, “With UAMS being the only medical school in the state and leading in clinical care, it’s important we really extend our arms and welcome these communities to be tested.”

But overall, UAMS set up shop today to help make testing accessible for people in Fayetteville and Washington County.

“It’s important for us to serve our community, and right now, this is a need and we just want to feel that need,” Manley added.