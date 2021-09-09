UAMS launches community effort to address food insecurity in NWA

The Office of Community Health and Research at UAMS is launching a community effort focused on addressing food insecurity.

A project called the Northwest Arkansas Food Insecurity Community of Practice will be sharing skills and experiences to address food insecurity in Northwest Arkansas.

Organizations and individuals will be working together to create new strategies to address the issue.

Over 500,00 Arkansans suffer from food insecurity, according to Feeding America. Food insecurity takes up 14% of populations in Benton, Washington, Caroll, and Madison Counties. Food security is defined by the USDA as “access by all people at all times to enough food for an active, healthy life.”

Local individuals who are currently experiencing food insecurity or have experienced it in the past will be guiding the community of practice. Leading experts from across the U.S. who work to reduce food insecurity and improve the charitable food system will also be providing input and advice.

“This project provides Northwest Arkansas organizations the opportunity to shape the future of the region’s collective approach to food insecurity,” said Emily English, Dr.PH., MPS, assistant professor in the UAMS Office of Community Health and Research. “This will be led by community members and organizations living and working in this space every day. We look forward to learning together, growing together, and supporting this community of practitioners."

This project will be engaging local Northwest Arkansas organizations that serve diverse food insecure populations. Local organizations will be meeting with local and national experts regularly to exchange knowledge and implement projects to strengthen the local food system.