UAMS offering free parenting program for fathers

UAMS is now offering fathers in Northwest Arkansas a free program connecting them to parenting education and resources.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Enrollment is now open for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Northwest Arkansas fathers for Fatherhood FIRE parenting program.

The Fatherhood FIRE program is free to connect fathers in Benton, Carroll, Madison and Washington counties to parenting education and resources. The FIRE acronym stands for Family-focused, Interconnected, Resilient and Essential.

Through the Fatherhood FIRE program, community health workers provide case management, resources and education to current and soon-to-be fathers. The Fatherhood FIRE educational classes virtually and in-person with program materials provided in English, Spanish and Marshallese.

“Children with fathers who are uninvolved or absent face significantly more challenges at home, in school and in adulthood,” said Hershell West, research program manager for the UAMS Office of Community Health and Research. “Our programs help dads be the best versions of themselves so they can give their children more opportunities to succeed.”

In addition to receiving resources and education, participants in Fatherhood FIRE are also eligible for incentives to help their families lead healthy lives.

To learn more about UAMS’ Family Wellness programs, click here.

