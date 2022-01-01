UAMS forecast: Omicron could strike 500,000 Arkansans through February

The model expects 106,419 new COVID cases by Jan. 24 and 285,642 new cases by Feb. 8, which would be an increase of more than 36%.

ARKANSAS, USA — As many as 500,000 Arkansans may be infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 through February if trends continue, with 1,764 Arkansans hospitalized and 341 additional deaths by Feb. 8.

The projections, from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health, are based on data provided by the Arkansas Department of Health through Jan. 9. The model expects 106,419 new COVID cases by Jan. 24 and 285,642 new cases by Feb. 8, which would be an increase of more than 36%. It forecasts 10,000 new cases per day.

It forecasts 176 additional deaths by Jan. 24 and 341 by Feb. 8, which would equal roughly 11 new deaths per day. It projects 855 additional hospitalizations by Jan. 24, with the state reaching 85 daily hospitalizations by Feb. 8.