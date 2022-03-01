UAMS Chancellor feeling ‘optimistic’ about COVID-19 surge, cites concerns about long-term effects

Dr. Cam Patterson said Arkansas’ case numbers and hospitalization rates have been falling in recent weeks, and that’s the source of his optimism.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Dr. Cam Patterson, chancellor for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, said he’s “feeling optimistic” about the Omicron surge of COVID-19, but warns other variants are coming and the risk of another worldwide pandemic will eventually test the resolve of public health officials again.

“I’m feeling optimistic that we have clearly turned the corner on the Omicron surge, which has been the hardest surge on our healthcare system here in the state of Arkansas. You know, we continue to see the downward trend,” he said.