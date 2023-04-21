UAMS receives $15M grant for postpartum care studies

UAMS says the study aims to address critical gaps in knowledge about how best to ensure timely identification and treatment of complications in new mothers.

ARKANSAS, USA — UAMS researchers have been awarded a five-year, $15 million grant to study the best mechanisms for postpartum care to reduce maternal mortality and disease rates.

The study aims to address critical gaps in knowledge about how best to ensure timely identification and treatment of complications in new mothers, UAMS said in a news release. Researchers will look at ways to meet the needs and preferences of diverse patients, including disproportionately impacted racial groups and rural residents.

The grant comes from the nonprofit Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute.

