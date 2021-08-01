UALR to allow athletes to profit from their name, image or likeness

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock Athletics will allow Trojan student-athletes to start maximizing on name, image, and likeness (NIL) opportunities.

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock Athletics will allow Trojan student-athletes to start maximizing on name, image, and likeness (NIL) opportunities through the NOCAP Sports athlete marketing platform.

NOCAP Sports offers UA Little Rock student-athletes a portal to major brands and companies eagerly looking to sign up collegiate influencers at no cost to the athlete. Both athletes and local brands interested in influencer marketing opportunities can sign up at nocapsports.io.

“This is an exciting time for all in college athletics, and we want to ensure that Little Rock student-athletes are able to capitalize in the most effective way possible,” said Director of Athletics George Lee. “Our partnership with NOCAP will enable our student-athletes to maximize their name, image, and likeness opportunities, while also gaining the best branding and financial literacy education.”