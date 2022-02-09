UAFS to offer free dental exams for kids in February

Children under the age of 18 can receive free dental care in February from UAFS dental hygiene students.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The University of Arkansas – Fort Smith is celebrating National Children's Dental Health Month by giving free dental exams and cleanings to children under the age of 18.

During the month of February, 14 senior dental hygiene students will be providing more than 100 child dental treatments, including exams, x-rays, oral health education, cleanings, fluoride treatments and sealants.

“These students will be able to interact with children and their caretakers in developing good oral hygiene habits, which will help them prepare for the workplace, developing not only their skills in dental hygiene but in providing compassionate care to children and their families as well,” said Dr. Virginia Hardgrave, Associate Professor and Executive Director of Dental Hygiene at UAFS.

“Giving back to our community and treating children for free for the month of February is both honoring and exciting for the UAFS Dental Hygiene students,” said Emily Nguyen, a senior dental hygiene major. “Our goal is to promote good oral health to children in a fun and interactive setting while also educating their caregivers on the importance of developing good oral hygiene habits at an early age. This is a great learning opportunity for us as students as we get the chance to develop our skills with hands-on experience by treating patients of various ages in our clinic.”

Along with the senior students, 12 junior dental hygiene students are preparing gift bags with dental supplies and small gifts for the young patients.

Appointments will be available on Mondays and Wednesdays in both morning and afternoon time slots. To schedule an appointment, call 479-788-7220.

