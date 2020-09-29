UAFS to host virtual 5K to support Alumni Legacy Scholarship

Those who sign up are invited to walk, run, hop, cycle or skip their 5K from Oct. 17-31, either in small increments or all at once as a timed race.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The University of Arkansas – Fort Smith Alumni Association will host a virtual 5K race to support the UAFS Alumni Legacy Scholarship.

Registration costs $25, and those who sign up by Oct. 1 will receive a free t-shirt commemorating the race.

Those who sign up are invited to walk, run, hop, cycle or skip their 5K from Oct. 17-31, either in small increments or all at once as a timed race. For local registrants, a course will be marked around the UAFS campus throughout the event time.

“Living in a pandemic is hard, and we miss seeing our alumni at events and connecting with them face to face,” said Jasmine Smith, Assistant Alumni Director at UAFS.

The UAFS Alumni Association says it has worked diligently since UAFS moved courses online this March due to the COVID-19 pandemic to convert traditional events to virtual and hybrid delivery.

“As lions, we can embrace change and adapt,” Smith said. “The Alumni and Student Life Office strives to find ways to keep people actively engaged with us and have some fun!”

In addition to the socially-distanced run, the 5K will offer all who participate, every dollar participants spend on registration goes directly to the Alumni Legacy Scholarship Endowment to fund student scholarships.

“The Alumni Legacy Scholarship strives to continue the upward trajectory of the quality of a UAFS degree through annual $1,000 awards to qualified students whose parents, siblings, or spouses are alumni of UAFS, Westark College, Westark Community College, and Fort Smith Junior College,” said Rick Goins, UAFS Alumni Director.

“Thanks to the generosity of our alumni and community supporters, we were proud to fund four student scholarships this year, but we have more and more applicants each year, so we know we must continue our efforts to help every the legacy student who needs our support,” Goins said.