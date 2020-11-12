UAFS to hold virtual commencement on Dec. 12

A total of 448 students completed graduation requirements during this year’s fall semester.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The University of Arkansas – Fort Smith (UAFS) will host a virtual commencement ceremony for the fall 2020 class.

The virtual commencement ceremony will feature 469 students who elected to participate in the event, including fall 2020 candidates for graduation and spring and summer 2020 graduates who elected to participate in the event.

John Jeter, director and conductor of the Fort Smith Symphony, will speak during the 10:00 a.m. premier, which will launch from the UAFS YouTube account via playlist.

UAFS Chancellor Dr. Terisa Riley will welcome graduates to the virtual commencement and be followed by University of Arkansas System President Donald R. Bobbitt and Jeter’s address.

Academic deans will congratulate graduates in the main video, after which members of the UAFS Foundation Board and Board of Visitors will offer compliments.

Following the first video’s launch, UAFS administrators will welcome graduates for the traditional name readings and a virtual processional.

Each college will announce its graduates in a unique video tribute with introductions from faculty and deans.

Following each college’s ceremony, the UAFS alma mater will be played under the direction of Dr. Alexandra Zacharella, associate professor of music, and featuring soloist Audra Weathers, a UAFS music major.

The final element of the virtual commencement ceremony will be a tribute from the UAFS Alumni Association, welcoming graduates into the next phase of their life as Lions.

WATCH: UAFS Fall 2020 Commencement Preview