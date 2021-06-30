UAFS selected as 2021-2022 military-friendly school

Chancellor Riley says the designation will broadly reassure veterans and active duty service members that they can find extraordinary support at UAFS.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — The University of Arkansas Fort Smith (UAFS) has earned the 2021-2022 Military Friendly School designation from Viqtory Media, earning a place as one of 747 schools, colleges and universities in the United States awarded the prestigious designation.

Viqtory determined methodology, criteria and weightings with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community and assessed the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer) and loan default rates for all students, specifically for student veterans.

“According to the Department of Defense, more than 1 million Americans are active duty service members, and there are nearly 23 million living veterans in our country,” said UAFS Chancellor, Dr. Terisa Riley. “UAFS strives to educate and support these brave individuals because we owe our rights and freedom to them. The backbone of our academic freedom rests squarely on our ability to protect and defend our rights as a nation, and the best way to show our gratitude is through the provision of services and support for veterans who may need additional financial, emotional, and professional support. This Military Friendly designation will broadly reassure veterans and active duty service members that they can find extraordinary support at UAFS.”

UAFS provides professional advisors, dedicated resource and congregational spaces, support services, and well-prepared financial aid advisors to create space for veterans and military-affiliated students to thrive and employs numerous veterans and affiliated family members, and it regularly hosts public events honoring veterans and active military members.

“Military Friendly is committed to transparency and providing consistent data-driven standards in our designation process,” said Kayla Lopez, national director of military partnerships with Military Friendly. “This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to consistently evolve and invest in their programs. Schools that achieve designation show true commitment and dedication in their efforts. Our standards assist schools by providing a benchmark that promotes positive educational outcomes, resources, and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunity for the military community.”