UAFS organizational restructuring includes ending Season of Entertainment

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — In response to a loss of sales tax revenue, the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith will realign its organizational structure beginning July 1 that will result in $1.69 million in annual savings or new revenue, UAFS Chancellor Dr. Terisa Riley announced Monday (April 12).

Major changes will include moving to a three college academic model including the College of Health, Education, and Human Sciences, the College of Business and Industry, and the College of Arts and Sciences.

The university will also create a Center for Student Success and Retention.

The changes will assure that all employed faculty and staff, other than those who are paid strictly through grant funding, will remain employed at the university in fiscal year 2022 with no reeducation in salary or demotion, according to UAFS.

Along with the approximate $1.69 million in continued annual savings or new revenue, the changes will amount to a one-year surplus of $530,000 because of a continued hiring freeze for fiscal year 2022 and the sale of equipment at the Blue Lion at UAFS Downtown.