UAFS organization to hold candlelight vigil to honor Breonna Taylor, call for justice

Following the event, LED candles will be lit on the bell tower square, ushering in a moment of silent reflection before the event ends.



“This summer we’ve seen many types of protests as well as the criticism behind some of the outcomes,” said Shannon Hensley, UAFS student and co-organizer of the event. “We want to invite our community and students of UAFS to show the families who have lost lives and those who continue to worry for those of their loved ones that we are here and we extend our love and support beyond social media.”



Hensley will be joined by fellow poets Kellie Lindsey, a senior at UAFS, and Heather Mustin for readings of spoken word, and Kylie Templemeyer will sing "I will Rise" and "I Know Where I've Been."



In addition to the student artists, Fort Smith Police Chief Danny Baker will speak about the importance of racial justice, reformed policing, and civil rights, and will share how the Fort Smith Police Department aims to be a leader in transparency and justice.



The group is encouraging UAFS students to use the hashtag #roartheirnames in social media posts from the event, signaling the university community’s commitment to fighting injustice, united as Lions.



“We want the world to know that in our little town, where over 76 languages are spoken in our public school students’ homes, that our police chief, our future representatives, our mayor, our citizens, support our POC, see what’s happening and are doing our part to make sure our city doesn’t experience the same,” Hensley said.



Regional political hopefuls Ricky Dale Harrington Jr., candidate for U.S. Senate; Dan Whitfield and Caleb Harwell, District 76 candidate for the Arkansas House of Representatives, will also be present to offer their support to the cause.



Taylor, a 26-year-old African American healthcare worker, was shot and killed by police in her Louisville, Kentucky, home on March 13, 2020, during a botched raid.