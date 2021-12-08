UAFS officials discuss efforts to boost student success and retention

Dr. Blake Johnson said retention rates at UAFS from fall 2019 to fall 2020, was 72%. From fall 2020 to fall 2021, that rate fell to 66.8%.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith’s new provost of student success and retention outlined the things most likely to affect student retention at the university during the Board of Visitor meet Wednesday (Dec. 8).

Dr. Blake Johnson began his role as the assistant provost of student success and retention Oct. 18 and began taking steps to see more students graduate and become successful in a career and life, said Dr. Georgia Hale, provost, and vice-chancellor of academic affairs.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, the average undergraduate graduation rate is 59%, meaning about 59% of all college students complete a bachelor’s degree at the same school where they started college within four years. Nationwide, the average retention rate (students who return for sophomore year) is 78%, according to the College Transitions website.