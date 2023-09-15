UAFS celebrations for Hispanic Heritage Month begin

The University of Arkansas Fort Smith is holding events over the next month which students say is about representation on campus.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Communities across 5Country are holding celebrations as Hispanic Heritage Month Begins.

National Hispanic Heritage Month is held from September 15 through October 15. It celebrates the histories, cultures and contributions of Hispanic ancestors. According to the Hispanic Heritage Month website, the month is significant for "the anniversary of independence for Latin American countries Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. In addition, Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence days on September 16 and September 18, respectively. Also, Columbus Day or Día de la Raza, which is October 12, falls within this 30-day period."

The University of Arkansas Fort Smith is holding events over the next month which students say is about representation on campus. The university has a committee for Hispanic Heritage Month coordinating and bringing new events to students. Catherine Gonzalez says it's her first year as the chair of the committee but has been a member in the past.

"When I was a student here at school, I did not see anything promoting towards Hispanic students. So it almost felt like it was non-existent. And it kind of made me feel like I was outcasted in some way. But having that and giving a voice to the students has been very important for us. That has been our goal," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez explained that since being a student, she's seen the Latino population grow. It went from knowing everyone's name to now having students grow in Greek life, professional, and leadership roles. She hopes holding Hispanic Heritage Month events will help students feel welcome.

"This is where we have an opportunity to open our doors, And let them come in and say, Hey, we're here for you. We're not here to exclude you," Gonzalez said.

The first events being held on Sept. 15 for the university are the "Chisme at the Breezeway" and "Family Game Night". The committee intends for these events to be about community outreach and involving all students. Later into Hispanic Heritage Month, the committee added more serious events, like a first-generation Latino professionals panel, that not only celebrate Hispanic heritage but begin discussions.

"Let's navigate the system together. Because I think for us, if, even for me, like I've graduated already from school as a first gen, Latino student, but as a professional, I'm still struggling, you know, like, it's never-ending for us, unfortunately. But it's always like, letting people know that, you know, we're united 'comunidad' [community] that we're here together and not never going to end," Gonzalez stated.

You can find a full list of the UAFS Hispanic Heritage Month events here.

