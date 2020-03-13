UAFS, Fort Smith and Van Buren schools not planning to close schools or move classes online

Officials with the UA, UAFS, and other area schools are taking steps to ensure the safety of students and staff, but have no immediate plans to close schools.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Officials with the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith and area schools are taking steps to ensure the safety of students and staff, but there are no immediate plans to close schools or go to online-only teaching.

The University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, University of Arkansas at Little Rock and UAMS have all canceled in-person classes.

UA-Fayetteville has canceled in-person classes through the end of the spring semester, though housing, dining, and other university operations and services will continue to be open.

UALR moved classes online until further notice and all activities were canceled until April 30.

“In light of recent developments relating to the coronavirus, which causes the flu-like illness COVID-19, University of Arkansas Fort Smith is working to prepare the campus community for any student, faculty, or staff accommodations that may be necessary.

Health and safety continue to be our top priorities,” the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith posted on its website under campus life. The website will be updated with any changes.

Dr. Terisa Riley, UAFS chancellor, said the university has monitored the COVID-19 situation for several weeks and working on a plan with the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO), the Arkansas Department of Health and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS).

“We are lucky to have UAMS in our system as guidance, and we have been looking closely at the best methods for social distancing,” Riley said.

Social distancing is a term applied to certain actions that are taken by public health officials to stop or slow down the spread of a highly contagious disease.

At this time, no members of the UAFS community have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and there is no evidence of exposure on the campus.

“University leaders are communicating daily to develop and refine short-term and long-term contingency plans and to respond rapidly to emerging issues,” the website states.

The university has worked in recent days to make sure technology is in place and prepared for classes to turn to an on-line only medium if the need should arise, Riley said.



Fort Smith and Van Buren schools also are not suspending classes.

Fort Smith Public Schools issued a safety guideline for COVID-19 Thursday (Mar. 12).

“Student and staff safety is of primary importance in Fort Smith Public Schools. Several weeks ago, the district’s COVID-19 Response Team was organized to monitor efforts within our state to contain the spread of COVID-19, as well as to share guidance and implement instructions provided from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), and the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE). Yesterday’s announcement of the first confirmed case in Arkansas provides an important opportunity to share additional information to help you prepare for the coming weeks,” the guideline states.

Because state leaders have recommended reevaluating non-essential travel, Fort Smith Public Schools has canceled all out-of-state student trips for the 2019-2020 school year.

No new out-of-state student travel will be scheduled for the remainder of the school year, according to the guidelines.