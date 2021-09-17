UAFS earns national recognition as one of the top public universities in the south

UAFS was nationally recognized as one of the top public universities in the south by U.S. News & World Report.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The University of Arkansas – Fort Smith (UAFS) was recognized this week as one of the top public universities in the south by U.S. News & World Report's annual Best Colleges rankings.

UAFS ranked in 5th place for social mobility and 12th place of all regional public schools. Social mobility measures the extent that institutions enroll and graduate Pell Grant-eligible students.

“To earn a national ranking in something as powerful as social mobility is truly outstanding,” said UAFS Chancellor Terisa Riley. “UAFS has continually proven our dedication to our Pell-eligible students, and to making the life-changing impact of a higher education accessible to all.”

The university also landed 48th for its academic excellence among other regional colleges in the south, among the top 500 nursing programs in the nation, and among the top business programs accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB.)