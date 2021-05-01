UAFS plans to open business support hub in downtown Fort Smith by Nov. 1

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith plans to have its hub of economic development up and running at The Bakery District later this year.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith plans to have its hub of economic development up and running at The Bakery District in downtown Fort Smith by Nov. 1. The hub will include the new regional Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center (ASBTDC).

UAFS announced in February it received more than $78,000 in funding to launch the newest regional office of the ASBTDC. The center will be located at UAFS at The Bakery District, which also will become the new home for UAFS’ Center for Business and Professional Development and the Family Enterprise Center, both of which are now housed in the Flanders Building.

The Bakery District is a developing hub for community events at 70 S. Seventh Street, in what was the 1920s-era Shipley Baking Co.

Funding for regional offices of the ASBTDC is provided by the U.S. Small Business Administration and administered by the lead center located at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Dr. Latisha Settlage, interim dean of the College of Business, led efforts at UAFS to secure funding for the Fort Smith office and said the ASBTDC office will be an exceptional resource to the greater Fort Smith region.